New Delhi: The BJP Friday dubbed the Congress’ Lok Sabha poll manifesto a “bundle of lies” and alleged that the party, which ruled the country for several decades, did not fulfil any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and parliamentary elections.

The Congress Friday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, making a host of promises including the right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and raising the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The BJP said the Congress has come with such a poll manifesto to create confusion and mislead voters.

“The Congress manifesto is a bundle of lies. It has been prepared to create confusion among voters,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters.

The BJP leader said it was an irony that the Congress was seeking people’s mandate with the promise that it will “do wonders” this time if voted to power again.

“After remaining at helm for several decades, they are now promising that they will do wonders this time if voted to power. The Congress has titled its manifesto ‘nyay patra’, which means it admits that it has done ‘anyay’ (injustice) during its 55-60 years rule in the country,” he charged.

Trivedi said the Congress, which ruled the country for several decades, is talking about ‘nyay’ (justice) today, but its governments did not do justice when in power.

“The Congress did not fulfil any of its promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” he charged.

Describing the opposition party’s poll promises as “lies”, the BJP leader said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has promised to roll out a scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh to every woman every year, whereas none of the Congress-ruled states implemented Rahul Gandhi’s earlier promise of Rs 76,000 to people every year.

“Which are the Congress-ruled states where Rahul Gandhi’s promise of giving Rs 76,000 to people has been implemented?” he asked.

He alleged that the Congress, when in power, had not done justice with India’s youth and to the country’s economy, industry, military and security.

“Those who did not do justice to India’s cultural pride, social harmony and capacity have reappeared in disguise and are promising to do justice today,” he charged.

Trivedi alleged the Congress remained successful in “misleading” people in the past when the “media was not free, literacy rate was low and communication mediums were not so strong.”

“But time has now changed. It’s not possible to create a veil of lies,” he said.

Trivedi said that the BJP formed its government for the first time at the Centre in 1998 when the country’s literacy rate was about 50 per cent and the party formed its government with a clear majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership when the country’s literacy rate went up to about 60 per cent.

“Now when the country’s literacy rate is going above 75 per cent, we are also moving forward to achieve the target of securing 400-plus seats (in this Lok Sabha election),” he said, adding that the Congress is on its way to go into “oblivion”.

