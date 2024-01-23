Bhubaneswar: Congress revoked the suspension orders of Mohammed Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal and withdrew the expulsion of Krushna Chandra Sagaria, Congress in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar informed Tuesday.

“Moquim Ji and Biswal Ji had written to the AICC president for revocation of their suspension. Now, their suspension order has been withdrawn. Similarly, Krishna Sagaria Ji had also requested to rejoin the party and we have accepted it and welcomed him back to the party”, Kumar said.

The Congress leader appealed to all leaders, who have left Congress and want to come back, to come forward for a discussion. “We will welcome them back with all due respect”, he added.

“They are strong leaders and belong to the party’s organisation. It is obligatory on all of us that we should try to clear the existing misunderstandings,” Kumar said.

After the suspension was lifted, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Moquim expressed gratitude to the Congress party. He stated that he would make efforts to expedite the party’s initiatives in his area.

“After having a discussion with me Monday, Ajoy Kumar Ji has withdrawn my suspension. I am grateful to him. I was a family member of the Congress…I am with the party and will remain in Congress”, said Moquim.

Similarly, Sagaria also expressed his gratitude to the party leadership including Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge for revoking his expulsion.

“I was discussing with the Congress leaders to take me back as I believe in the ideology of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Thanks to Ajoy Kumar Ji for taking me back to the party. I will work to strengthen the party”, Sagaria said.

Notably, Moquim and former lawmaker Biswal were suspended July 15 last year from Odisha Congress. The two leaders were suspended on charges of alleged involvement in ‘anti-party activities’.

Sagaria, a former MLA and tribal leader from Koraput district, along with former Union Minister Srikant Jena was expelled from the party on a similar charge.

PNN & Agencies