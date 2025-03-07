New Delhi: Congress leader and national spokesperson Shama Mohamed has drawn sharp criticism over her claim that mathematics was introduced to the world by Islam.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she stated, “Math has come through Islam,” while also highlighting the religion’s progressive nature.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly reacted, calling her statement “absurd.”

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya mocked the remark, saying, “I think she has decided that Rahul Gandhi alone cannot make all the absurd statements in the Congress.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also weighed in, pointing out the alleged “selective silence of Congress when it comes to Islamic radicalism.”

“Well, Amit Malviya, there are many in Congress who can compete with Rahul Gandhi when it comes to absurd statements. But have you noticed the convenient silence of the ‘secular brigade’ in Congress when radicals targeted Mohammed Shami for prioritizing the nation? They can mock Rohit Sharma for his weight and talk about ‘Hindu terror’ but won’t utter a word against Islamic radicals because of votebank politics,” Poonawalla posted on X.

Shama Mohamed’s past remark on Rohit Sharma

This is not the first time Shama Mohamed has courted controversy. She previously faced backlash for calling Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma “fat for a sportsman” and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had.”

Her post, which was later deleted under party pressure, read: “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!”

She also labeled Sharma a “mediocre player and captain who got lucky to lead India.”

However, after India’s victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final, she shifted her stance, praising the team and Sharma’s leadership. Speaking to ANI, she said, “I am very, very happy today that India has won the semi-finals against Australia under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Congratulations to Virat Kohli for scoring 84 runs and becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs in ICC knockouts. I am very excited and looking forward to the finals.”

PNN & Agencies