Bhubaneswar: A habitual offender was arrested in the City for allegedly duping and robbing commuters by offering them lifts on his motorcycle, police said Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sarat Maharana (46) of Itamati in Nayagarh district.

Police said the complainant, Bilasini Behera (54) of Bidanasi, Cuttack, was targeted by the accused February 6 around 4 pm near Khandagiri bypass in Bhubaneswar while she was inquiring about a bus route.

Sarat offered her a lift and later, near Nayapalli underpass, fled after stealing a gold chain weighing about 20 grams, Rs 1,500 cash, a mobile phone and important documents.

During the investigation, Sarat was traced near Fire Station Square and arrested Sunday.

Police recovered two gold chains, a pair of gold bangles, Rs 74,495 in cash, a motorcycle and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

Police said Maharana is a habitual offender with at least six criminal cases registered against him. He used a similar modus operandi to dupe victims across the City.

He had also robbed Rs 15,000, Rs 60,000 and valuables, including gold ornaments, from victims at different locations between January and April this year.

Sarat has been forwarded to court, and further investigation into the matter is underway