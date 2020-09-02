Bhubaneswar: A scientist of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sought the help Commissionerate Police in connection with an alleged loan fraud of Rs 5 lakh involving some staffers of a private bank.

Victim Ashok Kumar Mallick, 52, a resident of Bhimatangi under Airfield police limits, alleged that his wife along with other women in their neighbourhood had formed an SHG and taken Rs 4, 19,573 loan from Fulletron India Ltd, a private financer, through Satyam Finance Ltd, at 24 per cent interest January 31, 2016. The SHG used Mallick’s salary account for the transaction.

Meanwhile, one Pradeep Thakury told Mallick that the SHG members should avail a personal loan from the private bank at much cheaper interest rate and clear the outstanding due with the private financer. He collected documents like Aadhaar Card, pay slip of electricity bill from Mallick in 2018.

They asked the bank’s agent and other staffers to avail a loan amounting Rs 2.50 lakh with an EMI of Rs 6,600. His wife also received a cheque of Rs 2.50 lakh after a few days. However, the accused, Pradeep, in connivance with bank staffers never gave the loan sanction letter to Mallick and instead kept it with him.

In 2019, Mallick received a call from the Kolkata head office of the private bank that he had defaulted on paying his EMI of Rs 17,550.

Upon enquiry, the bank authorities informed him that a loan amount of around Rs 8 lakh was credited to his account.

The accused have allegedly misappropriated more than Rs 5 lakh from the loan amount by giving the complainant’s wife a cheque of Rs 2.50 lakh. Sahid Nagar police have started investigations into the matter after registering a case.