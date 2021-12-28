Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) declared Tuesday an area of Gopabandhu Vihar locality in this city as a micro containment zone. Sources said that the decision to declare the area as a micro containment zone was taken after six members of a family tested positive for Covid-19. They also informed that the samples of the six infected have been sent for genome sequencing to see if the Omicron variant is present.

The containment rules will be followed strictly. Officials of the municipal body will ensure that basic amenities are provided to the infectees. It should be stated here that a few days back, six members of another family in Meria Bazaar in Nuarausapatna locality tested positive for the virus. There genome testing reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, the first person in Odisha to be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discharged from a private hospital here Tuesday. His latest reports came out to be negative. However, the person will still have to undergo seven days home isolation as per the advice of doctors.

So far, a total of eight Omicron infectees have been detected in Odisha and one of them has recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked all officials to prepare on a war footing to tackle the situation if the third wave hits the state. In a meeting Monday, where he took stock of the state’s preparedness to deal with the pandemic, Patnaik issued a series of directives to government departments, calling for the same level of readiness as was there during the first and second waves.

Patnaik directed the Health Department and district authorities to step up the vaccination drive and reopen Covid-19 facilities that were closed after the number of cases decreased. Hospitals should have adequate oxygen supplies, he said.