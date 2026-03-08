Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Contractors Welfare Association (AOCWA) withdrew its 14-day protest after holding successful discussions with Works, Law and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

Three major organisations representing nearly 70,000 contractors had been staging demonstrations since February 20, demanding fulfilment of an eight-point charter related to tender procedures, revision of the Schedule of Rates (SoR) and other policy issues.

During the meeting, representatives of AOCWA held detailed discussions with the minister on each of their demands. Following the talks, the association announced the withdrawal of its agitation, stating that the government had responded positively to several issues raised by the contractors.

Among the key demands was withdrawal of a Works department circular issued January 3, 2026, regarding tender cost limits. The government also assured that a fresh notification on the Schedule of Rates would be issued by April 15 and updated annually in line with CPWD price trends.

The contractors had also demanded raising the short tender call notice limit from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh; however, the government decided to retain the existing ceiling of Rs 5 lakh.

On the proposal for “One State, One Law” through a uniform Standard Bidding Document with an arbitration clause, the government said a notification would be issued within two months.

Other issues, including mineral resource availability, waiver of daily penalties during time extensions, settlement of escalation bills from 2012–2019 and transfer of WAMIS management, are under government consideration.

AOCWA president Jagdish Patra said the protest was withdrawn following constructive discussions with the government. He thanked contractors across the state for supporting the agitation.