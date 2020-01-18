New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said there should be a system in place to ensure that conviction of rapists “took place within six months”. His statement came after a court held guilty two neighbours for brutally raping a five-year-old in 2013 case.

“Both the accused were convicted in the Gudiya rape case. It took seven years. Together we have to fix this system as soon as possible.

“If we want to end the mentality of assault against our sisters and daughters, then we have to have a system of convicting the rapists within 6 months of rape cases (sic.),” he tweeted in Hindi.

On April 15, 2013, the five-year-old was kidnapped and gang raped by her neighbour and his friend in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. A Delhi court convicted the two men. The quantum of sentence will be done January 30.