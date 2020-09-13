Bhubaneswar: A lady police officer lost around Rs1 lakh to cyber fraudsters after ordering food through a popular online food ordering and delivery platform, few days back. The victim identified as Binodini Nayak has been staying at Jayadev Vihar area under Nayapalli police limits here.

Nayak is currently working as an Inspector of Police at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy. As per her complaint, she ordered some food items from a local restaurant through the food delivery app. She also made advance payment of Rs 386 from her bank account through PhonePe, a digital payment app.

However, the online food delivery platform failed to deliver the order and sent a cancellation message on her email address after several hours during the night. The app also deducted Rs 193 as service charges.

Subsequently, Nayak called the ‘officials’ of the food aggregator who transferred her complaint to another person with mobile number— 9064131625. The accused person on the other side sent a code to the victim lady inspector’s mobile number.

Suddenly, she received two messages in quick successions informing about the withdrawal of amounts worth Rs 24,905 twice from her account. Later, she tried to contact her bank SBI and PhonePe authorities to block her account, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the cyber fraudsters withdrew another Rs 49,905 from her account as well. Police have started investigations into the matter after registering a case in this regard based on the complaint of the lady cop.