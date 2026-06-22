New Delhi: Production growth of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent in May due to a fall in output of coal, crude oil and refinery products.

The core sector growth was 1.8 per cent in April 2026 and 1.2 per cent in May 2025.

According to government data released Monday, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertiliser output recorded negative growth.

During April-May 2026-27, the key sectors expansion remained flat at 1.1 per cent.

In October 2025, the eight sectors output recorded a negative growth of 0.1 per cent.

PTI