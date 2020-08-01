Bargarh: In a first, a coronavirus positive case was reported from a jail in Bargarh district Saturday when an undertrial prisoner of Padmapur sub-jail tested positive for the virus.

Bargarh district reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday. While the Padmapur sub-jail inmate is one of them, three others residing on the premises of the jail also tested positive for the virus.

Among the remaining cases, four were from ward no-16, one from ward no-7 under Bargarh Municipality area, two from Kulipada and one each from Katapali containment zone and Bharati Nagar.

While the under trial priosner is undergoing treatment at an isolation centre inside the jail, others have been shifted to Bargarh COVID hospital, informed district information and public relations officer, Kalyani Dash.

With this fresh addition, the district’s tally has gone up to 426. Of them, while 348 patients have so far recovered from the disease, 77 are still undergoing treatment. The virus has so far claimed only one life in the district.

PNN