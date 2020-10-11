Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,546 new cases of coronavirus infection in the state in last 24 hours, state I&PR Department said in a tweet Sunday.

Out of the new positive cases, 1,504 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons. Earlier Saturday the state had reported 2,854 infections.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,022 with 16 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown: In the last 24 hours, Angul district reported 208 fresh COVID-19 cases, Balasore 103, Bargarh 92, Bhadrak 34, Bolangir 85, Boudh 34, Cuttack 134, Deogarh 14, Dhenkanal 25, Gajapati 10, Ganjam 34, Jagatsinghpur 86, Jajpur 90, Jharsuguda 57, Kalahandi 75, Kandhamal 49, Kendrapada 75, Keonjhar 43, Khurda 410, Koraput 72, Malkangiri 27, Mayurbhanj 120, Nabarangpur 60, Nayagarh 48, Nuapada 88, Puri 70, Rayagada 21, Sambalpur 44, Sonepur 48 and Sundargarh 161. According to the department, the state pool stands at 86.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 26,891. So far 2,52, 239 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

With the recovery of 3,885 patients Saturday, total 2,24,273 patients have recovered so far. Total 37,55,671 tests have been conducted in the state.