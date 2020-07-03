Doctors and scientists from all over the world are working hard day and night to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Some are busy developing a vaccine while another section are busy in making a device to prevent the infection, but it seems like the coronavirus is not in a mood to stop. Currently, hand hygiene methods like using sanitizer, soaps and practicing social distancing are effective to contain COVID-19 infection.

Amid this, a South Korean Company has created a digital sanitizer, which claims that the flashlight of the smartphone can kill viruses like the coronavirus and other bacteria.

Let’s find out details about this digital sanitizer

The name of this special device is UVLEN, and the company claims the sanitizer is safe for humans and pets, sanitizing one’s hands within ten seconds.

UVLEN uses ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) as a disinfectant against microorganisms. Attaching a ‘DIO Bio-Sheet UV’ on a smartphone torch with an adhesive strip, the light combination eliminates microorganisms.

How does UVLEN work?

This device converts the phone’s flash light to ultra violet light.

The flashlight has to be turned on a surface for 10 seconds. This device has not been introduced in the market at the moment but it is going to be launched soon.

UVLEN will cost 25 dollars, or about Rs 1,887, although the World Health Organization has said that ultraviolet light can cause skin disease and cause eyesight, but there is no harm from ultraviolet light of 207 to 222 nanometer wavelength.

Regarding UVLEN, the company claims that this device is capable of killing 100 percent virus. The company has also stated that UVLEN is clinically certified and has passed the test. It can make the hands virus-free upto 50 times per day. This device can be used with any smartphone.

It is the smallest sanitizer, compared to all types of portable sanitizers, without ‘producing odors or irritating smells.’ Besides surfaces, the device can clean hands, face masks, tablet devices, and it is even safe to use on pets.

Adding to it, UVLEN has a complimentary free app which is the user’s control panel. It also controls the amount of far-UVC rays to kill bacteria and viruses without damaging the skin.