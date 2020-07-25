Bargarh: Barpali police in Bargarh district Saturday busted a cough syrup and sedative tablet smuggling racket and arrested four key members, district police SP Padmini Sahu said.

The accused have been identified as Chudamani Seth (40) from Banabira village under Sohela police limits, Mitrabhanu Behera (25) from Petupali village under Melchhamunda police limits, Prakash Sahu (30) and Kanha Seth (19) from Talapali village under Gaisilet police limits.

“Chudamani has twelve cases pending against him at several police stations while Kanha has one case against him,” SP Sahu informed.

The police have also seized 3,290 sealed cough syrup bottles, 70 bottles with damaged seal, four mobile phones, two four-wheelers (registration numbers – OD03N0170 and OD02G1457) and cash amounting Rs 2,180.

While briefing the press in this context, SP Sahu said the accused lot had stopped their vehicles at Mahada square. Sitting inside the vehicles, they were preparing a blueprint to smuggle the cough syrups and tablets to Bargarh, Sohela and Luhurachati areas.

Acting on a tip-off, Barpali police searched their vehicle and seized the contraband apart from arresting them.