Varanasi: A local court here Monday directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex where a Shivling was reportedly found during a court-mandated survey.

Civil Judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed the district magistrate Varanasi, police commissioner and CRPF commandant Varanasi to ensure the security of the sealed area.

A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, which was carried out for the third consecutive day, concluded Monday amid tight security.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who represents the Hindu side in the court, submitted before the court that finding the Shivling in the complex is an importance evidence.

The court directed that the area where the Shivling was found should be sealed, and directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to do so, according to the court order.

It directed the police commissioner of Varanasi and commandant CRPF to guard the area.