Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 108 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, taking the total tally in the state to 4,163.

Out of the newly detected cases, 95 were from quarantine centres and the remaining 13 have contracted the virus locally.

Among the fresh cases, Malkangiri registered the highest number of 21 cases while Puri reported 15, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara 9 each, Ganjam 8, Gajapati and Khurda 7 each, Keonjhar 5, Balasore 4, Sundargarh 2 and Angul, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Bargarh and Bolangir 1 each. And the rest 16 are fire personnel who had gone to West Bengal for Cyclone Amphan restoration work.

While the state has now a total of 1,295 active cases, 2,854 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

PNN