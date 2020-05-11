Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday to take the state’s tally to 391, according to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the Government of Odisha.

If the 14 new cases, 12 are from Ganjam, and one each from Sundergarh and Kendrapara. With this, the state’s total number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 320, the number of patients cured or recovered at 68 while the death toll remains at 3. While two persons died to the disease from Khurda district (Bhubaneswar) earlier, the third death was reported from Ganjam Sunday.

Ganjam continued to top the list of districts with highest COVID-19 cases with 137.

PNN