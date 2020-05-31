Bhubaneswar: Another 76 persons have recovered from coronavirus in Odisha and all were discharged Sunday. With the addition of the new virus free persons the total number of coronavirus recovered patients in the state went up to 1,126.

Among those who recovered and discharged, were 17 persons in Kendrapara district. The other districts that reported recoveries were Ganjam (16), Nayagarh and Kalahandi (11 each), Jajpur (five), Balasore and Mayurbhanj (three each), Angul and Jagatsingpur (two each), Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh (one each).

The COVID-19 tally in Odisha went up Sunday to 1,948 with the addition of 129 new cases. According to official data, the districts which have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases are Ganjam (414), Jajpur (269), Balasore (152), Khurda (129) and Bhadrak (131).

PNN