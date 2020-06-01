Bhubaneswar: Even though the number of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha is increasing so is the number of recoveries. A total of 119 coronavirus patients recovered Monday. This took the total tally of recovered patients in the state to 1,245.

Jajpur district reported the highest number of recoveries with 60 persons beating the dreaded virus. The other districts that reported recoveries are Cuttack (13), Kendrapara (12), Gajapati (nine), Nayagarh (six), Sundargarh (five), Balasore, Puri and Khurda (three each), Bolangir and Ganjam (two each) and Sambalpur (one).

All the recovered patients have been discharged from their respective COVID-19 facilities where they were undergoing treatment.

Earlier in the day, Odisha reported the largest spike on a single day with 156 persons testing positive for COVID-19.

