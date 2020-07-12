Bhubaneswar: A day after a journalist died of COVID-19, the virus has claimed life of another senior journalist of South Odisha Sunday amid surging cases of infections in the state.

The journalist was identified as K. CH. Ratnam from Gajapati district. He was working with the Telugu newspaper ‘Eenadu’.

According to sources, the 75-year-old journalist died of novel coronavirus while undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital here in Bhubaneswar.

Ratnam is the second journalist to have lost his life due to COVID-19 in the state. He battled hard but finally succumbed to the deadly infection Sunday.

Saturday, a journalist, identified Priyadarshi Patnaik, who was working with Odia daily Samaj, succumbed to COVID-19. He hailed from hotspot Ganjam district.

Ganjam is witnessing a major surge in COVID cases and tops the list of total COVID-19 cases in Odisha.

PNN