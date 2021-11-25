Bhubaneswar: Even though the daily coronavirus caseload in Odisha is on a declining trend, the virus continues to mutate, Odisha Health Director Bijay Kumar Mohapatra said Thursday.

“People suffering from mild cold and fever are testing positive for Covid-19. Hence, it is important that people should go for RT-PCR test as and when they experience these symptoms. If an individual timely conducts the test and tests negative, it can eventually save as many as 30 lives,” Mohapatra said.

“Covid-19 virus has been mutating as people with flu-like symptoms are often being found infected these days,” Mohapatra added.

Reacting to recent detection of positive cases in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla and a government school in Sundargarh, Mohapatra clarified that there is nothing to worry about infections in Sundargarh and Burla. The two places have been declared containment zones after the sudden surge was reported.

“Since the Covid-19 infected students had been living together in hostel rooms at VIMSAR, the infection rate increased. The hostel has been kept under special surveillance and the infection will come under control maximum within four to five days,” the director further informed.

Explaining the steps the government is taking to tackle a probable rise in infections, Mohapatra informed that concerned government agencies have been put on high alert.

While advising people to not panic, given the low severity rate in Covid-19 patients, he warned that cases might surge if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed in public places. Mohapatra advised people not to venture out unless needed.

It is pertinent to mention, as many as 53 students of a government-run girls’ high school in Sundargarh district and more than 50 students of VIMSAR in Burla tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

PNN