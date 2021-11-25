Dhenkanal: The body of a student was spotted by some locals Thursday morning while floating in a pond at Sibulaposi village under Kamakhyanagar locality in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased was identified as Tusharkanta Mohanty – a Class XII student. He was a resident of Sibulaposi village. He had gone out of his home Wednesday evening for reason not yet known.

As Tusharkanta did not return back home even after several hours, his family members searched for him at all possible locations at night, but in vain.

His body was found floating in a pond, a villager said.

Local police immediately reached the spot after getting information about the incident from some villagers. The body was sent to hospital for postmortem and a detailed investigation into the death is underway, a police official said.

PNN