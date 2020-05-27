New Delhi: The death toll due to the COVID- 19 pandemic rose to 4,337 in India while the total number of positive cases climbed to 1,51,767. In the last 24 hours there have been 170 new deaths and 6,387 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection. This was disclosed Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

Recovery rate

The number of active coronavirus cases now stands at 83,004. So far 64,425 people have recovered. “Thus, around 42.45 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior Health Ministry official said.

Single day death tally

Maharashtra topped the list of deaths with 97 casualties. It was followed by Gujarat (27), Delhi (12), Tamil Nadu (nine), Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal (five each). Three deaths were recorded in Rajasthan. Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand reported one death each.

Overall casualties

So far the in the tally of 4,337 fatalities, Maharashtra has registered 1,792 deaths. It is followed by Gujarat (915), Madhya Pradesh (305) Delhi (288), West Bengal (283), Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (170 each). Tamil Nadu has recorded 127 deaths, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (57 each). The death toll reached 44 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 24 fatalities due to the disease. Haryana has registered 17 deaths while Bihar recorded 13 casualties.

According to the ministry’s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

States with most cases

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 54,758 followed by Tamil Nadu (17,728), Gujarat (14,821) and Delhi (14,465).

“A total of 4,013 cases are being reassigned to states,” the ministry said on its website. It added ‘figures are being reconciled with the ICMR’. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, the Health Ministry informed.

Agencies