New Delhi: Comedian Trevor Noah’s maiden India tour, scheduled for April, has been postponed in view of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Noah was set to bring his ‘Loud & Clear Tour’ to India in April. BookMyShow was bringing the comedy star for his first ever performance in the country, with shows of the ‘Loud & Clear Tour 2020’ to be held in New Delhi and Mumbai. In Delhi, the show was scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena on April 11, and at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai April 9.

Now, an official statement on behalf of the artist about the postponement of the tour has been released.

The statement read: “Due to the recent travel advisories and health concerns on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah’s ‘Loud & Clear’ show in India will be postponed to a later date.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our customers, partners and everyone who has been working on the shows. We are actively working on rescheduled dates for the show and will announce more information at the earliest through BookMyShow’s official customer channels.

“All customers who have purchased tickets will get a full refund within 7-10 working days. We regret the inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate circumstances and look forward to bringing Trevor Noah for his India debut soon.”

The Emmy-winning The Daily Show host and comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Noah has written, produced, and starred in eight comedy specials, most recently including Son of Patricia on Netflix.