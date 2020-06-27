Ganjam: With 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ganjam district Saturday, the total number of cases in the district reached 1,195.

The number of active cases in the district has now reached 376. The district has also reported eight deaths due to the coronavirus disease so far. However, 811 patients have also recovered from the tentacles of the deadly virus.

Ganjam district tops the COVID-19 infection list in Odisha with 1,195 cases. Among those hit by the virus, 18 are Corona warriors. Two of them are from Shergad, seven are from Rangeilunda, one each from Sanakeamundi, Kukudakhandi, Buguda and Bhanjanagar, two from Aska and one each from Purusotampur and BeMC.

Ganjam test status for 26/6/2020.. active contact tracing going on.

Stay at home and be safe.

Use mask 😷.

Wash hands frequently.

Don’t touch nose mouth and eyes.

Take care of senior citizens and kids. @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha pic.twitter.com/nntqBSyRgb — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) June 27, 2020

Among those who tested positive for the disease Saturday, 57 have travel histories and one is from local a area who was tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with a Surat returnee.

On the other hand, the Ganjam district administration is worried about the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in jurisdiction of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) for which it announced four days shutdown in the BeMC area starting from Saturday.

Barak Sahi under Chhatrapur NAc has been also declared as a containment zone by the district administration after two people tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

PNN