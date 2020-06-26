Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration is worried about the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in jurisdiction of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). It announced announced Friday a four-day complete shutdown of the municipal area. The shutdown will come into effect June 27 and continue till June 30. Officials are hoping that the shutdown will prevent the spread of infection.

“The move is to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said in a a video message, Thursday.

Kulange said that during the four days the 70 medical teams from the district health department will do active contact tracing, symptoms identification and health checking of people in isolation wards and home quarantine through door to door surveillance.

During the shutdown emergency services like medicine shops will remain functional. Also delivery of milk to houses has been permitted.

Kulange urged people to cooperate with the medical team during health screening procedure. The medical teams will register the name of the people with fever, cough, diabetes and diarrhoea symptoms and will take appropriate steps accordingly.

Ganjam district tops the COVID-19 infection list in Odisha with 1,138 cases. The district reported 49 new coronavirus cases Friday. Among those hit by the virus, 13 are healthcare workers. Eight of them are from Aska, three from BeMC and one each from Kodala and KS Nagar.

Among those who tested positive for the disease Friday, four have travel histories. Two have recently returned from Mumbai while one has come back from Surat and the other from Pune.

