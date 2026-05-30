Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday dismissed an officer from the government services for his alleged involvement in corruption.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, CM Majhi removed Chittaranjan Pilla from the services as an inquiry revealed irregularities, particularly in land-related matters, during his tenure as the additional tahsildar in Bhubaneswar.

He was later posted as the deputy collector in Jagatsinghpur district.

Pilla could not be reached for his comment on the government action.

“A departmental inquiry conducted by senior officials reportedly found evidence of procedural violations in several cases handled by Pilla. The dismissal order was issued following the inquiry report,” the CMO said, adding that Majhi has all along maintained a policy of “zero tolerance” towards corruption.

Majhi had warned the corrupt officials that none would be spared in graft cases.

The CMO said that the move reflects the state administration’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in public administration and sends a strong message against corruption.

PTI