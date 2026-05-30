Jharsuguda : A man wanted in at least 11 criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district Saturday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Jay Chauhan, suffered a bullet injury to his right leg during the encounter in the Rengali police station area, and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jharsuguda, they said.

A resident of Gandhi Chowk in Brajrajnagar, Chauhan was allegedly leading a gang planning a major dacoity when police launched an operation based on intelligence inputs.

However, on seeing the police, Chauhan opened fire and attempted to escape. The police, in self-defence, retaliated and he suffered a bullet injury, Jharsuguda SP G R Raghavendra told reporters.

Four of Chauhan’s associates managed to flee, while he was rendered immobile after being shot in the leg, police said.

Chauhan faces cases related to attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion and violations of the Arms Act in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts, the officer said.

This is the second police encounter involving alleged criminals in Jharsuguda district this month. May 12, two persons wanted in a murder case suffered gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire with the police, officials said.