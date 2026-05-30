Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorms are likely across Odisha Saturday under the influence of Nor’wester, with the Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange warning for 12 districts and forecasting wet weather until June 4.

The Orange warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi. These districts are likely to experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph.

A Yellow warning has been issued for the remaining districts, where thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph are expected.

From Sunday through Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh. IMD has issued a Yellow warning for these districts.

Despite the forecast of widespread rainfall, temperatures remained high in several parts of the state Friday. Bolangir recorded the highest temperature at 43.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Titlagarh at 43 degrees and Sambalpur at 42.2 degrees.

Bhawanipatna and Nuapada recorded 41.8 degrees, Hirakud 41.6 degrees, Jharsuguda 41.1 degrees and Sonepur 40.3 degrees. A total of 10 locations reported temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Jajpur recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 33 degrees Celsius, while Balasore and Puri registered 33.8 degrees, and Chhatrapur recorded 35 degrees, according to IMD data.