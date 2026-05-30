Chandbali: Police in Chandbali block of Bhadrak district have arrested five men in connection with the abduction and gangrape of a 14-year-old girl from Orasahi village. The incident reportedly occurred Wednesday evening, when the girl left home saying she was visiting a neighbour.

When she failed to return home, her parents and relatives searched extensively but could not find her. The following morning, her father lodged a missing person complaint at Chandbali police station.

Police investigations led to the rescue of the minor Thursday night. Following her statement, officers detained five suspects from nearby areas. The accused were identified as Ashok Das, 32, of Baghnata village, Prakash Parida, 38, of Balukuri, Amar Majhi, 33, of Nedualli under Chandbali police limits, and Rakesh Sethi, 20, and Chandan Nayak, 27, of Asan village under Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The survivor has been placed under medical care at Bhadrak’s Asiana facility after undergoing medical examination. Police confirmed that the accused were produced before court Friday.

According to Sub Inspector Jayashree Das, a case (207/26) has been registered and investigation is ongoing. The girl told police she was lured away under false pretences before being sex ually assaulted.