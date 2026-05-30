Kaniha: Two youths were killed after a heavy vehicle hit their motorcycle on National Highway 149 near Samakoi bridge under Samal police limits in Angul district early Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Deepak Pradhan of Turanga area and Ranjan Sahu of Rajkishorepada.

According to police, the two were travelling on a motorcycle from Khamar towards Pitiri when the accident occurred on the Samakoi bridge in Burukuna panchayat area. The heavy vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 200 metres.

Ranjan was thrown off the motorcycle and sustained critical injuries, while Deepak was trapped and dragged with the vehicle along the road. The motorcycle caught fire following the collision and Deepak was burnt alive along with the bike.

He died on the spot. Locals rescued a critically injured Ranjan and shifted him first to Khamar CHC and later to the Angul DHH. He was subsequently referred to Cuttack for advanced treatment, where he succumbed during treatment, police said.