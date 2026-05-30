Keonjhar: School education in Keonjhar district is facing serious challenges, with as many as 105 government high schools functioning without head masters.

The issue has come into focus after the district recorded one of the poorest performances in this year’s matriculation examination. As per official data, 1,379 students from the district failed the High School Certificate (HSC) examination, the highest failure count in the state.

Owing to the poor results, District Education Officer (DEO) Purnachandra Bariha sought reports from all headmasters to review the performance of schools. Showcause notices were later issued to headmasters of poorly performing schools, directing them to ensure regular teaching and academic supervision.

Despite repeated instructions from the Directorate of Secondary Education, many headmasters are allegedly not taking classes regularly. As per a directive under Letter No. 9341, dated April 15, 2024, headmasters were instructed to take at least two classes daily.

However, the order is reportedly being ignored in many schools. Parents have expressed concern that even in schools where headmasters are posted, many are limiting themselves to administrative duties instead of teaching.

The problem has worsened due to a shortage of teachers in several schools, affecting classroom teaching in multiple subjects. The vacancy of headmaster posts has further deepened the crisis. Out of 204 government high schools in Keonjhar district, 105 are currently without headmasters.

Delays in appointing promoted teachers as head masters have reportedly prevented the vacancies from being filled. The vacancies are spread across several blocks and urban local bodies, including Anandapur, Champua, Banspal, Ghasipura, Gha tagaon, Harichandanpur, Hatadihi, Jhumpura, Jo da, Patana, Saharpada and Telkoi.

Sources said that fi ve posts of headmasters in Anandapur block, four in Anandapur Municipality, five in Banspal block, 14 in Champua, one in Cham pua NAC, 11 in Ghashipu ra block, 10 in Ghatagaon block, fi ve in Harichandan pur block, nine in Hatadihi block, nine in Jhumpura block, fi ve in Joda block, one in Joda Municipality, two in Barbil Municipal ity, eight in Keonjhar Sa dar block, one in Keonjhar Municipality, six in Patana block, three in Saharpa da block and six in Telkoi block are lying vacant.

Officials and education stakeholders say the absence of headmasters has disrupted school administration, delayed mental development, weakened academic monitoring and created difficulties in submitting reports sought by the government.

The situation has also affected higher secondary sections in schools upgraded from high schools, with both Plus II and secondary-level teaching reportedly suffering due to administrative and academic gaps.