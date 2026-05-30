Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of the electoral rolls in Odisha will begin from May 30, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha RS Gopalan announced during a press conference held at the Media Centre Friday.

July 1, 2026 has been fixed as the qualifying date for the revision exercise. According to the announced schedule, BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits from May 30 to June 28 for distribution and collection of enumeration forms.

During the visits, BLOs will provide two pre-printed forms to each voter and verify personal details, family information, and records linked to the 2002 voter list. Minor corrections in voter details will also be carried out on the spot.

The draft electoral roll will be published July 5, 2026. Citizens can submit claims and objections from July 5 to August 4, while the disposal of claims and objections will continue until September 2. The final voter list will be published September 6, 2026.