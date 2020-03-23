New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Monday offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund for equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the East Delhi MP also offered his help to the government in dealing with the current situation.

“In furtherance of the united effort to save to our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID -19 treatment in state government hospitals,” Gambhir wrote to Kejriwal.

Delhi has so far recorded 30 cases of coronavirus infection, including one death. The city is under a lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The chief minister emphasised on a complete lockdown, warning tough measures will be taken if the restrictions are not strictly followed.

