Bargarh: With most districts in Odisha reporting lesser numbers of new Covid-19 cases and the numbers of active cases coming down substantially, the load on Covid-19 hospitals have also reduced considerably.

Bargarh is one such district. There is presently no patient admitted to the Covid-19 Hospital on the premises of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Khedapali on the outskirts of Bargarh town.

Informing about the Covid-19 situation in the district, district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Kalyani Dash said the Covid-19 hospital at the DHH is devoid of any patients.

“However, there are 86 and six Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at Vikash Multi Speciality Hospital and Bargarh Covid Care Centre respectively,” she informed.

Notably, the Covid-19 situation in Bargarh district had been grim in May when it had been reporting more than 500 Covid-19 cases daily for several days. The district is presently in green zone with only 886 active cases.

It Thursday reported 50 fresh cases and one fresh fatality. With this, the tally and toll in the district have gone up to 29,624 and 82 respectively.

