New Delhi: In the last 24 hours 94,612 people have recuperated from COVID-19 the Health Ministry data said. Hence the total number of recoveries in India has surged to 43,03,043. It has taken the national recovery rate to 79.68 per cent, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

Sixty per cent of the new recoveries were reported from five states. They are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It is these five states that also accounted for 52 per cent of the new cases, the health ministry highlighted.

Maharashtra continued to top the chart with more than 23,000 new recoveries. Both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh accounted for over 10,000 single-day recoveries, the ministry said. India has now reported more than 94,000 recoveries for two successive days, it added.

A total of 92,605 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. It has taken the COVID-19 infected tally in India to 54,00,619.

“Also, 52 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in five states. These are also the states contributing maximum to the new recoveries,” the ministry underlined.

Maharashtra accounted for over 20,000 (22.16 per cent) of the new cases. Both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka accounted for more than 8,000 cases, the Health Ministry data said.

A total of 1,133 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours. It pushed the death toll to 86,752, the ministry said. It added that 425 or 37 per cent of the fatalities reported Saturday were from Maharashtra. It was followed by Karnataka (114) and Uttar Pradesh (84).

