New Delhi: The Delhi government has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying the fuel ban on overage vehicles is not feasible due to technological challenges and complex systems.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Thursday that there was discontent among people due to this move and the government stood with them.

The government has suggested that the ban should be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR), he added and slammed the previous AAP regime for fixing “strong norms” for overage vehicles.

The Delhi government from July 1, banned fuel for end-of-life vehicles — 10 years or older for diesel vehicles and 15 years or older for petrol vehicles — that are deregistered and not allowed to ply on the roads as per the court’s orders.

The transport department and traffic police are impounding end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) reaching the petrol pumps for refuelling after the implementation of the ban.

PTI