Mumbai: Three more persons were found positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking the number of such cases in the state to 52, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Tope said these new cases were detected in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Till Thursday night, 49 positive cases of COVID-19 had been found in the state, including a 64-year person, who died in Mumbai earlier this week.

2 more in Rajasthan

A couple in Rajasthan, with travel history of Spain, has tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur.

Both 30-years-old returned to Delhi from Spain via Dubai Tuesday and reached Jaipur by taxi early Wednesday.

After one hour stay at a hotel, they were moved to Sawai Man Singh hospital at 4 a.m. and kept in isolation there.

Cases in Telangana rise to 16

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telangana has risen to 16 with three more people testing positive for the infection as the government stepped up efforts to prevent its spread.

Of the three cases reported Thursday, one had returned from Dubai and the other two from London, according to official information.

“Till date sixteen (16) COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana. Of the 16 cases, 1 has been discharged and kept under self-isolation at home,” a late night bulletin said Thursday.

3rd COVID-19 case reported in AP

One more person tested positive for the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to three Friday, officials said.

The patient tested positive in Visakhapatnam, they said.

A person who returned to his native Nellore from Italy became the first coronavirus case in the state March 12 while a young man who came from England tested positive Thursday.

Agencies