Washington: Indian-American Dr Madhvi Aya, who contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty in New York. It should be stated here that New York is COVID-19 epicentre in the United States (US). After being affected by the virus she could only exchange text messages with her husband and daughter from her hospital bed. Then she lost the battle to the deadly virus.

The 61-year-old Dr Madhvi Aya moved to the US along with her husband in 1994. She was among the several Indian-American doctors in the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Aya’s text messages and her family’s account of her final days reveal a woman who spent much of her life devoted to medicine. Then she succumbed to the cruel and familiar arc of a patient with COVID-19,” reported ‘Sun-Sentinel’ newspaper.

Ultimate sacrifice

Community leaders say that a large number of Indian-American doctors have been infected during this public health crisis. The number could be in several dozens. Many Indian-American physicians have succumbed to coronavirus. A majority of them are said to be from New York and New Jersey.

Dr Rajat Gupta (name changed) was attending a coronavirus patient in the emergency room of a hospital in New Jersey early this month. A few moments later, the patient threw up. It hit his face with a force.

Gupta fell ill and he tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite best efforts, doctors could not save his live. He was another of the growing list of Indian-Americans who have died due to COVID-19.

“It’s hard to know the exact number of infected ones,” Ravi Kolli, secretary of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), said. “There are at least 10 (Indian-American doctors) who are critically ill.”

AAPI is one of the largest doctors’ organisation of its kind in the US. It represents more than 80,000 Indian-American doctors, who constitute the largest ethnic group of physicians in the US.

“AAPI members, as a group, are over-represented in all the hotspot areas, as well as caring for underserved populations,” Kolli informed.

Early this week, nephrologist Priya Khanna, 43, died in a New Jersey hospital. Her father Satyendra Khanna (78), a general surgeon, has tested positive and is said to be in a critical condition in the intensive care unit in the same hospital.

Real heroes

“Indian-American physicians are the real heroes. Many have become positive in the process, some have died and some are in the ICU now. A number of them have recovered and some are recuperating at home,” AAPI vice-president Dr Anupama Gotimukula said.

Community leaders are praying for Dr Ajay Lodha, a former AAPI president, who has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now in ICU in a New York hospital.

Gastroenterologist Dr Anjana Samadder from Ohio, wife of former AAPI president Dr Gautam Sammader is also battling for her life. Another prominent Indian-American physician Dr Sunil Mehra is said to be in serious condition.

“They are bravely leading the enormous challenge of fighting COVID-19 pandemic at their own personal risk without a second thought. It speaks volumes for their compassion, commitment and sense of duty,” Kolli said.

US death toll

The deadly virus has so far killed more than 40,000 people in the US and over 7,63,000 have tested positive.

