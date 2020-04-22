Bhubaneswar: Three persons from Bhadrak district tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of such cases in Odisha to 82, officials said Wednesday.

The three fresh cases, all males aged 40, 55 and 35, are from Basudevpur block of the district and have travel history to Kolkata, said the district administration.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Bhadrak district rose to 11 with the new cases and of them, nine are undergoing treatment, while two have recovered. The district had reported five cases Monday.

The total number of coronavirus infection cases in the state climbed to 82 with the fresh cases. There are 51 active cases at present, whereas 30 persons have recovered. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar had died of COVID-19 April 6.

The Health and Family Welfare department said a record number of 2,027 RT-PCR tests was conducted Tuesday in Odisha. The total number of tests conducted in the state stands at 13,775.

“We appreciate the dedication and hard work of all the microbiologists, technicians and other support staff of these laboratories,” the department said.

Of the 30 districts in Odisha, 10 have so far reported COVID-19 cases. However, of them, four districts — Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi and Dhenkanal don’t have any active cases at present, following the recovery of all the patients.

While Khurda, including Bhubaneswar, has reported the maximum number of cases at 46, Bhadrak reported 11 cases, followed by Balasore (eight), Jajpur (seven), Sundergarh (three), Kalahandi and Kendrapara (two each), and one each from Cuttack, Puri and Dhenkanal.

