Cuttack: In a bizarre incident that took place Thursday night, a Covid-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here died after falling from the fourth floor of the government-run health facility, sources said. The deceased was a resident of Mayurbhanj district. He had been admitted Wednesday to SCBMCH for treatment after testing positive for the deadly virus.

The patient toppled over from a window and sustained grievous injuries on his head. He was immediately rushed to the casualty ward of the hospital by some security guards. Unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, a source added.

Authorities are trying to ascertain why the patient went near the window and how he toppled over. Sources said that windows are usually locked in wards where Covid-19 patients are treated.

PNN