Gandhinagar: With 54 new positive cases of the coronavirus detected Saturday in the hotspots declared in major cities by the Gujarat government, the health authorities confirmed that the total number of Covid-19 has reached 432 in the state.

They expressed satisfaction that the situation was under control as no new death was reported on Saturday morning and toll in the state continues to be 19. Apart from the 5 major cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Rajkot declared as hotspots, the number of increasing positive corona cases have also been found in Gandhinagar, Patan, Bharuch and Anand.

A thing of concern is also that some new positive cases have also sprung up in areas which are out of hotspots in Ahmedabad, apart from the Hotspots, positive cases have been found in Manekchowk, Juhapura, New Vadaj and Dudheshwar areas. Similarly new cases have been found outside the Hotspots in Vadodara, where two cases were found in two other areas.

With the continued and intensified surveillance and testing of the pandemic causing virus the 54 cases were detected over the last 12 hours. The current tally of active cases stand at 379 — 376 of these are stable, while three are critical and on ventilators.

In Ahmedabad there were 31 positive cases found in the last 12 hours, of which 21 are male and 10 female patients. All the cases are in the clusters marked by the authorities. Eighteen positive cases were found in Vadodara, again a declared hotspot city where 12 male and 6 female were detected. A male in Surat and a female in Bhavnagar was also detected positive. While though not declared as a hotspot, Anand registered 3 positive cases.

Ahmedabad has the maximum number of positive cases 228, followed by Vadodara 77, Surat 28, Bhavnagar 23, Rajkot 18, Gandhinagar and Patan with 14 each, Kutch and Bharuch 7 each, Anand 5, Porbandar 3, Mehsana, Gir-Somnath and Chhota Udepur two each and Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha and Dahod one each.

“The situation of more positive cases of the coronavirus being detected is a good sign and is not a thing of worry. This was expected. The situation is absolutely under control and in Ahmedabad Vadodara Bhavnagar the cases are gradually coming down,” said Jayanti Ravi, the Gujarat health secretary Monday.

“Out of the total 379 active cases, the condition of 376 is stable, are on normal air or simple oxygen, whereas the condition of 3 is critical and they are on ventilator,” added Ravi.

A male (53), admitted in the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) hospital, Gandhinagar after treatment was discharged on Friday.

“In the last 24 hours, we have taken 1,593 samples for the testing, where 124 have been found positive, 1187 negative and 282 are pending,” added Ravi. The total number of test carried out by the health department till now is 8,331 out of which 432 are positive 7,617 negative and 282 are pending.

“Compared to the nationwide testing Gujarat has almost 15% of the total test carried out which is high compared to its population,” added Ravi.

“The total number of quarantined in the state is 12,042, where 10,735 are home quarantined, 1,135 in government facilities and 172 in private facilities,” added Ravi.