New Delhi: A Resident Doctor posted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has tested positive for coronavirus infection, a senior AIIMS doctor confirmed Thursday.

The Resident Doctor is posted in the Physiology Department and has since been kept in a private ward. His family members too will be screened.

Other doctors who came in contact with the patient are also being traced.

A doctor in Delhi State Cancer Institute had tested positive Wednesday, apart from two Resident Doctors in Safdarjung Hospital.

One of the Safdarjung doctors is a male posted in the corona unit whereas the other is a female who is Biochemistry Department with foreign travel history.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that there were 152 corona positive cases in the city till Wednesday evening, including 53 from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin area. The 32 new cases included 29 from the Tablighi followers.

IANS