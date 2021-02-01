Chennai: The results from England players’ Covid-19 tests conducted Sunday have returned negative results, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Monday.

The squad will begin training as a full group from Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the Test series against Virat Kohli’s men.

Up until now, only Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Rory Burns had been training as they had reached India before the rest of the squad which was touring Sri Lanka for a two-Test series which Joe Root’s men won 2-0.

“All PCR tests from yesterday’s test have returned negative results,” said a statement from ECB.

“The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm-5pm (IST),” the statement added.

The England players had earlier been tested on arrival. Those tests too returned negative results.

England will be playing four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The first Test will begin from Friday.

India only need to win the four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5, with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the World Test Championship final. If they lose one Test against England though, they will need to win three matches.

England, on the other hand, need to beat India 3-0. Even a 2-2 drawn series will not be enough for England to go past India and finish among the top two on the Test Championship final.

IANS