Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has made wearing masks at all places of worship across the country mandatory in a bid to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunday, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 420,238, while the death toll stood at 6,067, reports the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

The Ministry has issued such notices at different times making it compulsory to wear masks at all religious sites, it said.

But it is a matter of great concern that the people have recently slackened in their use of masks, it said.

“So, fresh instructions have been issued to ensure social distancing, proper health guidelines, and the wearing of masks at religious sites,” the notice said.

It added that all places of worship including mosques, temples, and churches have been requested to announce the directives regularly through their loudspeakers or megaphones.

“Instructions have been given at all levels, to all of our institutions, social, organizational or formal institutions, that no mask, no service. Masks must be used in all institutions, haats, markets, shopping malls, schools, and social and religious gatherings.

“We’ve made it compulsory,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam as saying to reporters at a briefing on Sunday.

October 25, the government had decided to deny services to those seeking them without wearing a mask.

