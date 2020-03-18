Beijing: The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China has increased to 3,237, authorities said on Wednesday, while the number of confirmed cases in the Asian country has risen to 80,894.

Chinese health authorities reported 11 deaths and 13 newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, Xinhua reported. All deaths were reported in Hubei Province, according to the National Health Commission.

Also Tuesday, 21 newly suspected cases were reported. A total of 922 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 208 to 2,622.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,894 until midnight, including 8,056 patients who were still being treated, 69,601 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,237 people who lost their lives.

The commission said that 119 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus. The commission added that 9,222 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Tuesday, 1,014 people were discharged from medical observation.

Twelve imported cases were reported on the mainland Tuesday. Among them, five were reported in Guangdong Province, three in Beijing, three in Shanghai, and one in Sichuan Province.

Until midnight, 155 imported cases had been reported, said the commission.

As many as 167 confirmed cases including four deaths were reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 13 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 77 in Taiwan including one death. A total of 92 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 22 in Taiwan were discharged from hospital after recovery Tuesday.