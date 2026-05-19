Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi September 12 and 13, according to the presidential aide.
President Putin visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi September 12 and 13, according to the presidential aide.
President Putin visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
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