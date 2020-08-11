New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 tally Tuesday inched close to 2.27 million after more than 53,601 cases and 571 deaths were registered with the total number of recoveries in the country crossing a record high of 1.5 million. The Ministry of Health credits its strategy of aggressive testing, tracking the treating those infected with the virus to the huge surge in recoveries in the country.

More than 10 states are responsible for at least 80% of the new COVID infections in the countr as per government data.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Covid-19 recovery rate crossed 90 per cent after more than 130k people recovered from the virus. The national capital has been witnessing a downward spiral in the number of coronavirus cases being registered on a daily basis.

A three member central team which is in Hyderabad to review the management of coronavirus in Telanagana, asked the state government to ramp up testing and presented the ‘Delhi model’ as an example to curb the spread of Covid-19. Telanagana has been witnessing a huge spike in the number of COVID positive cases over the last few days.

PNN/Agencies