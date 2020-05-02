Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded eight new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 157.

According to Information and Public Relations department of the state government, all eight patients tested positive Saturday are from Jajpur. All the infected persons have travel history to West Bengal and are asymptomatic. They have been kept in quarantine to prevent further spread of the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department said that a person tested positive for COVID earlier has recovered.

“One more COVID patient of Bhubaneswar has recovered and is being discharged today. The total recovered cases now stand at 56,” tweeted health department.

According to state government data as of Saturday evening, 157 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 100 cases are active, 56 have recovered and one person died.

