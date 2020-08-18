Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday directed officials to adopt location-specific strategies in high caseload districts such as Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada to reduce the positivity rate.

Naveen said this while reviewing the situation and anti-Covid strategy in the state at a high-level meeting. Odisha ranks high in the country in terms of number of tests per number of people. It achieved a milestone of conducting 1096 tests per every 10 lakh population.

In addition, the number of daily tests has increased to 50,000 during the week. Expressing satisfaction over the performance, the Chief Minister thanked the health department, all district magistrates and their teams and all doctors and advised them to continue their good work.

So far five plasma therapy units have been set up in the state. As plasma therapy has been shown to be an effective treatment for Covid patients, he sought setting up of another plasma bank at Koraput Medical College in a week. Naveen discussed with officials on the current flood like situation, agricultural activities, livelihood programmes and operation of MSME units.